September 21, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

RECREATION | Rob's Trail Opening and Inaugural Hike 

Rob's Trail, the first of its kind traveling from Hemlock Lake to Canadice Lake is opening this weekend. Rob van der Stricht, a lover of the Finger Lakes and a dedicated environmentalist who died in 2006, dreamed of a trail connecting the lakes, and this grand opening will finally make it a reality. Trudging through woods, past waterfalls, and onto the shore of Hemlock, The Nature Conservancy is encouraging hikers to look around and appreciate the view like van der Stricht had.

The grand opening of Rob's Trail and the inaugural hike starts at the intersection of South Old Bald Hill Road and Route 15A in Springwater, on Saturday, September 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit nature.org/cwnyevents.

