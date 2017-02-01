Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 01, 2017 Music

REGGAE | Bob Marley Birthday Bash 

Noble Vibes

Despite the weather, February is a perfect month for reggae. The pull of tropical rhythms is like a sun splash in the heart of winter, plus February is Bob Marley's birthday month. Noble Vibes (pictured) is celebrating Marley's legacy by joining Neville Francis, formerly of Juno-award winning band The Sattalites, for a birthday celebration. Both Noble Vibes and Francis are feel good purists at heart and will dig deep into Marley's catalog. Noble Vibes will open with its own set of covers, and will then join Francis as his backing band.

The Bob Marley Birthday Bash with Noble Vibes and Neville Frances takes place Friday, February 3, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 9 p.m. $5. lovincup.comnoblevibes.com.

