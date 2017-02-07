Ridesharing legislation clears Senate 

The State Senate passed legislation that clears the way for ridesharing services
such as Uber and Lyft, to operate in Upstate New York.
The bill, which was co-sponsored by Republican Senator Rich Funke, passed 53-5 and has been sent to the Assembly. The chamber's leaders haven't set a vote on the legislation and could advance their own bill, which would then be reconciled with the Senate's, reports the State of Politics blog. Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle has said that he supports allowing ridesharing services into Upstate.
Ridesharing companies already operate in New York City. But the Legislature had been unable to agree on legislation to allow companies to operate in Upstate. In the lead-up to this year's session, the companies — Uber in particular — as well as a contingent of elected officials campaigned for ridesharing legislation. Governor Andrew Cuomo also pushed for legislation that would allow Uber and Lyft into Upstate.
Cab drivers have pushed back against the proposals, though. They says that the bills haven't held ride sharing services and their drivers to the same standards as cab drivers and cab companies. They also say that the bills should require tougher background checks.