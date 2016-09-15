Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 15, 2016 Special Sections » Rochester Fringe Festival

Rochester Fringe 2016: City's Daily Fringe Blogs 

The 2016 First Niagara Rochester Fringe Festival runs Thursday, September 15, through Saturday, September 24, and City Newspaper will be out EVERY NIGHT of the festival covering multiple shows. Check in first thing each morning for photos and reviews of the previous night's entertainment, listed below by date.

For up-to-the-minute coverage of the festival follow City on Twitter (@roccitynews) and Instagram (@roccitynews) or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/CityNewspaper).

Thursday, September 15

Frank reviews Cirque Du Fringe: 'Miracle Cure

Jake reviews 'Anomaly'

Rebecca reviews 'Somnium,' 'Here I Lie,' and 'East of the Sun, West of the Moon'

Leah Stacy reviews 'The Kiss'

