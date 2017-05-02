Rochester Fringe announces Friday and Saturday headliner 

KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival today announced that French street theater company Plasticiens Volants will be a headliner during its upcoming September festival. The hour-long, family-friendly program, "Big Bang," will be presented during Fringe's annual, free Friday and Saturday on the Fringe program on September 15 and September 16 at downtown's Parcel 5 (285 East Main Street).

Founded in 1976, Plasticiens Volants (pronunciation here) conveys dreamy, otherworldly narratives through the use of massive inflatable creatures flown through the streets by actors on the ground combined with projected images, music, and pyrotechnics. The company has performed on five continents and created a production for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

"Big Bang" is a creation story described by the company in a provided statement as a "visual poem around very human questions: Who are we? Where do we come from? Where are we going? To infuse everything that is said on the subject raises a certainty: We are not sure of anything!"

This September will be the company's first performances in the US. Working in collaboration, Fringe Producer Erica Fee and Artpark (Lewiston, New York) Executive Director Sonia Kozlova Clark coordinated a mini-tour for Plasticiens Volants, which will present "Big Bang" at Artpark on September 2, prior to its Rochester engagement with Fringe.

Fringe's sixth festival will take place September 14 to September 23 in and around downtown Rochester. The full Fringe schedule will be announced on July 11. For more information, visit rochesterfringe.com.