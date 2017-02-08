Rochester recommits to sanctuary city status 

Rochester City Council is poised to reaffirm Rochester’s status as a sanctuary city. A proposal put forth by Mayor Lovely Warren was unanimously approved by a committee yesterday and will be voted on by City Council on Tuesday night. It’s expected to pass.



The move comes after President Donald Trump’s executive order to block federal funding to sanctuary cities. Some state governments are looking to follow suit, including Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, and Florida.



The State Assembly in New York passed a series of bills earlier this week that essentially make New York a sanctuary state, but the Senate is ruled by Republicans and they oppose the measure.



Sanctuary cities is a general term to describe cities that “limit how local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration agents,” according to the New York Times.



Rochester has been a sanctuary city since 1986.

