Rochester's four-year graduation rate still below 50 percent 

The graduation rate for students in the Rochester City School District increased slightly, though it continues to lag behind the rest of the state's "Big Five" urban districts. Rochester's graduation rate went from 45.5 percent to 47.5 percent, an increase of two points for students who entered ninth grade in 2012 and graduated in June 2016.
The New York State Department of Education released data today showing
that the statewide graduation rate went up to 79.4 percent from 78.1 percent. When August graduation rates are included, the rate tops 81 percent.
The New York City and Buffalo school districts continue to show improvement with graduation rates coming in at 69.6 percent and 61.7 percent respectively. But the real winner was the Syracuse school district, which shot up to 60.9 percent from 54.5 percent, a jump of 6.4 points.
Though the RCSD improved its overall four-year graduation rate, the district's performance continues to show signs of trouble. For instance, there was a slight increase in the number of English language learner students still enrolled after four years: from 39.9 percent to 40.1 percent. And the district's ELL dropout rate was 42.9 percent and 30.9 percent for students with disabilities.