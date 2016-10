Known for his pyrotechnic technique with the pop metal band of yesterday Danger Danger, guitarist Andy Timmons has collaborated with guitar heroes and monsters like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Morse. His studio work is extremely broad, too, including work with artists from Paul Stanley to Olivia Newton-John and the Beach Boys.

Andy Timmons plays Thursday October 20, at Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. 8 p.m. $15-$20. themontagemusichall.com; andytimmons.com.