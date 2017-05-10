ROCK | "Are You Experienced?" Celebration 

Although there was a general mindset to blow doors off of rock music in the late 1960's, it was Jimi Hendrix's "Are You Experienced?" in May 1967 that really turned things upside down. In his short career, Hendrix was considered by many the greatest guitar player ever — and we can only speculate and dream what could have been hadn't he died in 1970. On Friday, virtually every guitar player of note — there's already more than 35 musicians listed on this show — will play a celebration to the 50th anniversary of "Are You Experienced?" and the legacy of Hendrix. It should be quite an experience ... enough to cure manic depression ... if you can make it through the crosstown traffic ... from your red house over yonder.

