February 22, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK | Big Wreck 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert5-03f373b5551e093d.jpg

Like Led Zeppelin or Soundgarden or Foo Fighters feeling their way in the dark, Canadian-American rock sensation Big Wreck is a band of curiosity and riffs. The band's songwriting is such that it pleases the listener on levels they didn't know were there, levels they didn't know they had. I blame it all on Ian Thornley's awesome pipes that bandy about with the guitar drive. This is an incredible band. Big Wreck has the ability to uplift and transport. Stick out your thumb and enjoy the ride.

Big Wreck plays Tuesday, February 28, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. 7 p.m. $22-$25. anthologylive.com; bigwreckmusic.com.

