Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 24, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

ROCK | Biters 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

When Gene Simmons declared that rock is finally dead, he probably wasn't aware of the Biters. The Atlanta-based quartet isn't as much a band as it is a wrecking ball of wild hedonism. Fueled by booze, groupies, fire-eating, car chases, wrecked furniture, and near rogue-ish anarchy, it's a classic nod to musicians like early-era Alice Cooper. Biters is a beautiful celebration of rock 'n' roll excess, stripped right down to the bones.

Biters will perform with Frankie and The Studs on Friday, May 26, at the German House, 315 Gregory Street. 6 p.m. $15. historicgermanhouse.com; bitersband.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Roman Divezur

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Roman Divezur

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.