ROCK | Brand New 

There is perhaps no band more seminal in the formation and influence of modern alt-punk than Brand New. The quartet from Long Island has been a mainstay of the scene since the early 2000's. But the band's recent headlines have been a little tumultuous. There's been new singles, rumors of a new album which has since been pushed back, strong hints at a breakup (which apparently is not happening anytime soon), and just about everything else under the sun. But the albums these guys have made are forces of nature all their own, from the blistering punch of "Deja Entendu" to the emotional fury of "The Devil and God are Raging Inside Me," which the band will perform in its entirety on October 13, the opening day of their tour.

Brand New plays with The Front Bottoms and Modern Baseball on Thursday, October 13, at Main Street Armory, 900 East Main Street. 7:30 p.m. $40. mainstreetarmory.com; fightoffyourdemons.com.