ROCK | Cage The Elephant 

This band has really nice dynamics between its rhythmic sprinkle and its speed on the straightaways. Although there's an overall emo overcast to the songs, Cage The Elephant is a good time. I discovered this all from listening to its records — not live like I did last year where the sound in the venue was dogshit (but that didn't matter to the fans there). Buy a record and give it a spin before you go to the show.

Cage The Elephant plays with Chrome Pony and King Buffalo on Saturday, May 27, at the Main Street Amory, 900 East Main Street. 8 p.m. $39. mainstreetarmory.com; cagetheelephant.com.