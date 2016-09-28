ROCK | Count Vaseline 

Arising from the ashes of Dublin band The Mighy Stef is Count Vaseline, the next link in musician Stefan Murphy's chain. It's currently a solo act with Judas Von Basf, an analog tape machine, providing the backing tracks for Murphy's guitar and classic baritone. Count Vaseline's latest release, "Yo No Soy Marinero" — which drops on the night of the Abilene show — evokes 1970's decadence, dreamy jangle pop, and distorted lullabies. Sometimes there is a dark streak to the lyrics, but the Count says he put a lot of love and attention into all of these songs. Check out a full feature on Count Vaseline online now at rochestercitynewspaper.com.

Count Vaseline performs with Bill Herring and Oona Kyung on Friday, September 30, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 9:30 p.m. $6. abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/countvaseline.