Like an after-market, grunge lullaby, Girl Blue keeps the music beautiful with dashes of sonic color and unconventional chord patterns that shouldn't make sense. And yet on several levels, they do, emanating a familiarity as if between strangers. It's melancholy, but not mopey. Actually, it really rocks.

Girl Blue opens for Sean Rowe on Wednesday, May 17, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 8:30 p.m. $12-$15. abilenebarandlounge.com; girlbluemusic.com.