ROCK | Gov't Mule 

I'm convinced that if Warren Haynes ever ran for public office, he would go from one government job to the next. The vocalist and guitarist is a man of the people — his musical outreach includes projects like the Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration, a tribute show that played to a packed house at CMAC last summer. Besides his time with the Allman Brothers Band, Haynes's mainstay for more than two decades has been the blues-rock act Gov't Mule. Many bands may walk a similar path, Gov't Mule simply does it better.

Gov't Mule performs on Saturday, November 5, at Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. 8 p.m. $32.50-$63. rbtl.org; mule.net.