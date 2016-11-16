ROCK | Hawker M. James 

It was Hawker M. James's 2015 release, "Long Playing, Low Fidelity," that launched my love affair with his music. The songs were so catchy that no amount of lo-fidelity (which I love just as much) can take that away. James remains as enigmatic as his music, re-inventing himself and his approach. His latest single, "Love Like a Hurricane," is a little bit slicker, bordering on epic ballad territory a la Matthew Sweet. I've seen James in various inceptions, from solo acoustic to full-on band, but his songs keep it all slick, glued, and smooth.

Hawker M. James plays with Susanna Rose on Friday, November 18, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 9 p.m. $5. lovincup.com; hawkermjames.bandcamp.com.