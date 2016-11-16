Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 16, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

ROCK | Hawker M. James 

By

It was Hawker M. James's 2015 release, "Long Playing, Low Fidelity," that launched my love affair with his music. The songs were so catchy that no amount of lo-fidelity (which I love just as much) can take that away. James remains as enigmatic as his music, re-inventing himself and his approach. His latest single, "Love Like a Hurricane," is a little bit slicker, bordering on epic ballad territory a la Matthew Sweet. I've seen James in various inceptions, from solo acoustic to full-on band, but his songs keep it all slick, glued, and smooth.

Hawker M. James plays with Susanna Rose on Friday, November 18, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 9 p.m. $5. lovincup.com; hawkermjames.bandcamp.com.

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.