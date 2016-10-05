Jacuzzi Boys is loud, fast, steamy, and slightly trippy — and if you're looking for even more validation, Iggy Pop is a fan. Established in 2007 by high school buddies Gabriel Alcala (guitar and vocals) and Diego Monasteri (drums), the Miami-based band later added Danny Gonzales on bass. The trio's rendition of Big Audio Dynamite's "E=MC2" is unexpected and impressive, while originals like "Happy Damage" flash back to the early days of punk rock.

Jacuzzi Boys performs with Green Dreams and Total Yuppies on Tuesday, October 11, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $10-$12. bugjar.com; jacuzziboys.com.