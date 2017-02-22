Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 22, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK | Mike Doughty 

Mike Doughty

If you include his most recent album, "The Heart Watches as the Brain Burns," Mike Doughty has cranked out 18 records since 2000, when he broke up Soul Coughing. Warner Bros. dropped him and he embarked on a tour selling 20,000 copies of his CD "Skittish." Still ensconced in the DIY aesthetic, Doughty continues to traverse the planet, sharing music with a unique and poetic view.

Mike Doughty performs with Wheatus on Sunday, February 26, at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. 7 p.m. $25-$30. flourcitystation.com; mikedoughty.com.

