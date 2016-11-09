Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 09, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK | Periodic Table of Elephants 

By
click to enlarge chioce_concert5.jpg

I'm not completely sold on power duos, but local act Periodic Table of Elephants has me hooked. Jason Pariseau (vocals, guitar) and Sean McGinnis Scanlon (drums) sound fuller than most, and they fire up both cylinders with a punk and pop bite reminiscent of bands like The Offspring. Tunes about poor manners ("Kung Pao Chicken"), ignorance ("Sock Puppet"), and close calls ("Left Side") combine robust and groovy riffs with bouts of middle-aged angst.

Periodic Table of Elephants performs with Stress Dolls, American Oil Company, and Whirlin' Jack Dervy on Friday, November 11, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $6. bugjar.com; facebook.com/PTOEBand.

Tags:

