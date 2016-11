Revolver

Revolver was a popular band in Rochester starting back in the mid-1970's. The band covers songs from the 60's and 70's, in particular The Beatles. Now I'll be honest: I'm not too much for endorsing cover bands, but Revolver has Don Mancuso (Black Sheep, D-Drive) on guitar, and I love watching him grin as he shreds. You'll be grinning too, boy.

— BY FRANK DE BLASE