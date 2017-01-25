Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 25, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK | Rock for Women's Rights 

Women and rock are banding together for a charity show with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Slated to play is the purple princess of the heavy guitar Melia, blues-rock mama Deborah Magone, Jane Evil and Zadoc Angel playing an acoustic set, and the Windshield Bugs featuring Nancy Halligan and Sara Petry, along with artists and vendors throughout the joint.

Rock For Women's Rights will take place Friday, January 27, at the Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. 8 p.m. $8-$10. themontagemusichall.com.

