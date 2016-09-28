ROCK | Rustic Radio 

Buffalo band Rustic Radio comes out on 10 and stays put. The band plays hot and hard, managing to maintain a dynamic intricacy within the good natured violence. Power chords permeate the band's melodic genius. Killer vocals and killer guitar will slay ya, sluggo. But you didn't plan on sitting down, anyway ... did you?

Rustic Radio plays as part of the California Brew Haus Fall Party with Bobby Skrzypek and the Pedestrians, Sean Jacoby, Nerds In Denial, Tart Vandelay, and Rain and Leaves, on Friday September 30, at the California Brew Haus, 402 West Ridge Road. 7 p.m. $7-$9. facebook.com/theCaliforniaBrewHaus; facebook.com/rusticradiomusic.