September 14, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK | The Goods 

No matter how fast they play, The Goods doesn't seem to be in a hurry. And pulling on the reins and playing slow celebrates the band's adherence to, and satisfaction in, its own comfy groove. The Goods' talent is in the moment. Hopefully you'll be in front of the stage when these two dynamics converge. The quartet jams but doesn't kick a dead horse — or any horse for that matter. Exploratory guitars, deep grooves, and a solid back beat makes The Goods good.

The Goods, Extended Family, and the Tyler Pearce Project all play Friday, September 16, at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. 9 p.m. $5. flourcitystation.com.

