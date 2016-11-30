Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 30, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK | The Kennedys 

When Maura and Pete Kennedy decided to go out on a first date, she was in Texas and he was in Colorado, so they had to meet half way. The midway point was in Lubbock, Texas, where Buddy Holly is buried — the now-married couple's date was at Holly's gravesite. While that initial meeting might sound creepy, The Kennedy's music is much less so. The pair borrows from Celtic and Appalachian traditions and blends inspiration from 1960's folk-rock bands like The Byrds. The result is pleasant and cool.

The Kennedys perform with Tough Old Bird on Saturday, December 3, at Café Veritas at First Unitarian Church, 220 South Winton Road. 7:30 p.m. $10-$18. cafeveritas.org; kennedysmusic.com.

