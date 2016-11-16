Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 16, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

ROCK | Tim Avery Benefit Concert 

Bug Jar booking impresario Tim Avery is fighting the good fight against cancer. And it ain't cheap. So Maybird, Alberto Alaska, Dangerbyrd, Machine Gun English, and The Dirty Pennies are all banding together to play a show for this great cause. Avery is one of us, one of the good ones. In fact, there're actually two benefits for the man. The second one, Roc4Tim, includes Joywave, Secret Pizza, Mikaela Davis, The Demos, KOPPS, Leus Zeus, King Buffalo, and more.

The upcoming Bug Jar benefit for Tim Avery is Saturday, November 19, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. $8. bugjar.com. The Roc4Tim benefit is Saturday, December 3, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. 2 p.m. $20. anthologylive.com.

