ROCK | Tyler Westcott 

It's a madcap, madman's parade when Folk Faces' Tyler Westcott blows through town with a jalopy full of merry pranksters. The man hails from the Buffalo tundra but has his self-effacing, acerbic wit to combat the cold. Westcott brandishes all manner of musical weaponry that when shoehorned with his wry lyricism and accelerated jazz and folk reminds me of Dan Hicks with an even bigger smart-ass streak. Joining Westcott on this delightful madcap cavalcade of left-of-center stars is Chris James and Mama G, Brendan Gosson, Cammy Enaharo, and Jackson Cavalier. It's gonna be a bloodbath.

Tyler Westcott performs Thursday, January 26, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 9 p.m. $7. abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/tylerwestcottmusic.