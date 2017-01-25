Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 25, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

ROCK | Tyler Westcott 

By

It's a madcap, madman's parade when Folk Faces' Tyler Westcott blows through town with a jalopy full of merry pranksters. The man hails from the Buffalo tundra but has his self-effacing, acerbic wit to combat the cold. Westcott brandishes all manner of musical weaponry that when shoehorned with his wry lyricism and accelerated jazz and folk reminds me of Dan Hicks with an even bigger smart-ass streak. Joining Westcott on this delightful madcap cavalcade of left-of-center stars is Chris James and Mama G, Brendan Gosson, Cammy Enaharo, and Jackson Cavalier. It's gonna be a bloodbath.

Tyler Westcott performs Thursday, January 26, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 9 p.m. $7. abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/tylerwestcottmusic.

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.