ROCK | Walrus Junction 

If the music lineup at Abilene this Friday were a holiday meal, local quintet Walrus Junction's set would be the tantalizing appetizer. As part of an already loaded feast that includes Rochester favorites The Fox Sisters and Hinkley, Walrus Junction makes its Abilene debut and opens the evening up during Happy Hour with an energetic yet polished sound that blends blues-tinged rock and folk balladry. Fans of contemporary artists like Ray LaMontagne and Jack White will find something to savor, but aficionados of classic rock will be able to sink their teeth into the tunes as well.

Walrus Junction plays Friday, December 30, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 6 p.m. Free (later bands start at 9:30 p.m.; $6 cover). 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/walrusjunction.