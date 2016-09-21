ROCK | Wednesday 13 

Taking a few pages from the books of Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, and the Misfits, former Murderdolls front man Wednesday 13 rages with gruesome bombast and gore. It's like a haunted hayride on crank. But beyond the horror is an incredibly tight band that's punk in attitude, sinister in its presentation, and just bloody good fun.

Wednesday 13 plays with One Eyed Doll and Open Your Eyes on Sunday, September 25, at Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. 6 p.m. $15. ticketfly.com; officialwednesday13.com.