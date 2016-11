McKinley James

Watching Mckinley James play guitar is like watching a time-lapse film loop; every goddamn time I see him, I swear he gets better and better. Although a mere 15 years old, James digs deep into rock 'n' roll's blackness and blueness. He plays downright nasty and mean. This kid is the second coming of Nick Curran. Watch, you'll see. With DJ NaNa and The Televisionaries, opening for The Hi-Risers.