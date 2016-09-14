ROCKABILLY | Dex Romweber 

Give praise, brethren; it'll be a double dose of raunchy rock 'n' roll when Flat Duo Jets founder Dex Romweber comes to town. You think the whole lo-fi, two-man approach to retro rock started with The White Stripes or The Black Keys? Wrong. It was Romweber and his frantic, gutbucket two-piece, Flat Duo Jets. Watch and be amazed as the man shreds his little Silvertone (introduced in the 1950's as a toy sold at Sears) and "sangs like the Kang." He, along with Chris Isaak, is part of the dwindling number of great American crooners left. Sharing the bill is one of the last Southern gothic carnival madmen, Colonel J.D Wilkes of Legendary Shack Shakers fame. Yikes, what a show.

Dex Romweber plays with J.D. Wilkes on Friday, September 16, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 9:30 p.m. $10-$15. abilenebarandlouge.com; facebook.com/dexromweberduo.