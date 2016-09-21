Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 21, 2016

ROCKABILLY | Marti Brom 

click to enlarge choice_concert5-1-39947c8ea270542c.jpg

Born in St. Louis in 1962, Texas rockabilly songstress Marti Brom grew up listening to singers like Petula Clark and Dusty Springfield. But it was when she heard Patsy Cline, and then the way-rockin' Janis Martin, that she knew she was onto something. There's a spot in certain female voices — a fence-surfing transitional spot, if you will — between sweet vibrato and growl. Brom traverses this voice box twilight beautifully, leaving a slew of broken hearts in her wake. Brom's voice and overall persona is classic and way beyond your typical rootsy-tonk twang and tribute. Marti Brom is rockabilly royalty.

Marti Brom plays with The Lustre Kings on Wednesday, September 21, at Abilene Bar and Lounge. 8:30 p.m. $15 day of; $12 advance. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com; facebook.com/martibrom.

