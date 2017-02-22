Roomful of Teeth brings the ‘Swiss Army voice’ to Kilbourn Hall 

The boundary-destroying ensemble Roomful of Teeth is at the forefront of new music written for the voice. Since 2009, founder and Artistic Director Brad Wells and his core group of 8 versatile singers — which includes Eastman alumni Martha Cluver and Eric Dudley — have created an indomitable, singular sound that has since garnered a 2014 Grammy for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance. On February 27, Roomful of Teeth will bring that sound to Kilbourn Hall, in a concert that will include ensemble member Caroline Shaw's 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning composition "Partita for 8 Voices."

With a voracious appetite for vocal traditions from all over the world, the group makes music that sounds as if it's coming not from humans with vibrating vocal cords, but from some unknown, ethereal and mystical source. CITY recently spoke to Wells over the phone about Roomful of Teeth's origins, its kaleidoscopic musical performances, and success in the classical music world. An edited transcript follows. For a longer version of this interview, go to rochestercitynewspaper.com.

CITY: How did you decide to form Roomful of Teeth? Was there a niche that needed to be filled?

Brad Wells: I think that's a good way of putting it. I think my love of "new music" and my love of the remarkable, wide range of sounds that the human voice is capable of — I think those two things coexisted and intensified starting in college. So I got very much into "new music" in college, but also exploring John Cage and Luciano Berio and Stockhausen and the mid-century modernists who were exploring the sort of unabashed sound worlds that the voice was capable of. And that intrigued me.

At the same time, I was falling in love with Steve Reich and Meredith Monk and albums that had a kind of very clear, evident sonic beauty on the surface, and substance as well. And then over the years, getting to know different singing traditions from around the world and how they opened up emotional terrain that I didn't hear necessarily accessible using bel canto technique, the kind of burps and hiccups and laughs and raspberries that was a lot of the kind of mid-century modernists' extended vocal technique.

The need to be adaptable when it comes to the interpretation of different works is really essential. And I think that perhaps, students of music, whether they attend a formal institution or not, can benefit from a broader approach, like the one that you take to the ensemble.

I feel like a lot of Roomful of Teeth's discussions with singers in schools of music around the country are around these issues. The more flexible you are as a young musician, odds are the more hireable you'll be, and the more exciting a musician you'll be. At the same time, there's no one right answer.

Roomful of Teeth takes an almost kaleidoscopic approach to musical styles. It sounds like the incorporation of world music is both part of an organic evolution toward broader expression, but also an intentional thing that you wanted to explore within the group. Is that an accurate assessment?

Absolutely. I think that's pretty much at the core of it. It's easy in certain pieces, like in "Otherwise," to think of the composing of those works, to some degree, kind of like cutting out swatches of material and leaving them together, and getting these interesting juxtapositions of very different patterns or colors — or whatever analogy you want to use — up against each other. To a degree that's true, but the way we think about it is less like "Sing in that technique," or "Sing in this technique." It's more like, "Sing with that sound that you have, based on your experience studying that tradition or that style."

One of the things that sets the ensemble apart is the fact you have composers like Caroline Shaw and yourself in your ranks. How does this affect your preparation of non-Roomful of Teeth composers and the dialogue that ensues?

I'm realizing the longer our history gets, it puts some onus on me to bring outside composers as up-to-speed as possible, and make as few assumptions as possible about what they know and what their comfort level is in writing for such a particular group.

For those of us in the group, there's now 10, 15 different singing traditions we've studied, and these master singers, some of them have returned for a couple different summers, or we'll be in touch with them through the years with some questions. That all is in our vocabulary, and when we write for the group, we can make references to those things, those experiences.

Did Roomful of Teeth's Grammy win in 2014 change how you view success and its relationship to artistic integrity?

I hope not. It's funny, in the classical world, a Grammy, it's helpful, it's nice. I think it was just a really fortunate thing for the group to both win a Grammy and then some months before that, Caroline's Pulitzer helped put us on the map. So that in the classical world, people became familiar with us fairly quickly. But from the beginning, the project was colored by my personal inclination, which is, I'm more about art and music connecting with an audience in a real place at a particular moment, than getting caught up in what I think has been part of the problem with new classical music for the last hundred years, which is kind of the Beethoven Syndrome: "Whether or not people like it or get it at first hearing, it will be around in 50 years and will be held up as something with great integrity."