ROOTS | David Mayfield 

Watch in utter amazement as David Mayfield kicks it off in high gear, playing hella loose and reckless, and winding things up high and tight like a first-time inmate's haircut. Mayfield's guitar work is utterly brilliant and mad in a sort of demolition-derby way. It sounds as if the guitar can't make up its mind, or has ideas of its own as the frets shout at Mayfield's fingers, "Go here. No, go here. That's right; now here. That's it, that's it. Now, doesn't that sound cool?"

David Mayfield plays Saturday, October 8, at Abilene Bar & lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 9 p.m. $15. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com; davidmayfieldparade.net.