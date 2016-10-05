Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 05, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

ROOTS | David Mayfield 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Watch in utter amazement as David Mayfield kicks it off in high gear, playing hella loose and reckless, and winding things up high and tight like a first-time inmate's haircut. Mayfield's guitar work is utterly brilliant and mad in a sort of demolition-derby way. It sounds as if the guitar can't make up its mind, or has ideas of its own as the frets shout at Mayfield's fingers, "Go here. No, go here. That's right; now here. That's it, that's it. Now, doesn't that sound cool?"

David Mayfield plays Saturday, October 8, at Abilene Bar & lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 9 p.m. $15. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com; davidmayfieldparade.net.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.