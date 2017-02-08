Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 08, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

ROOTS | MarthaPalooza Unplugged 

MarthaPalooza Unplugged

As Rochester visual artist Martha Schermerhorn has found out, you can throw your own palooza. So she got ex-Reporter member Richard Greene, classically trained fiddler Sarah Wetherbee, the fingerstyle guitar of The Tree Shakers, blues and roots with The Rootones, and some tall in the saddle Americana from High Lonesome for an unplugged party at Abilene.

MarthaPalooza Unplugged takes place Saturday, February 11, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 5:30 p.m. Free. Jack West will perform after at 9:15 p.m. abilenebarandlounge.com.

