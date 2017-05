Patsy Cline arm wrestling Joan Jett is what comes to mind when listening to Sarah Borges shake, rattle, and wail. Word is Borges has called it quits with her band, The Broken Singles, and now flies solo with her most excellent blend of country and barroom rock. It might be wise to bring a dance partner.

Sarah Borges opens for Dave Alvin and The Guilty Ones on Wednesday, May 3, at The Arbor Loft, 17 Pitkin Street. 8 p.m. $15-$30. abilenebarandlounge.com; sarahborges.com.