SCREAMO | City of Caterpillar 

In the vast, confusing world of screamo music — essentially hardcore's even more hyperactive and emotional little brother — the list of "legendary" bands is a fairly small one. Bands like Pg.99, Orchid, and Jerome's Dream all occupy the best of the genre's hallowed halls, but only City of Caterpillar can retire as legends after just one record. Its 2002 self-titled debut is a whirlwind potpourri of mile-a-minute hardcore, emotional dirges, and tense atmospherics. Tracks like "F***ing Hero" crash forward at an unrelenting clip, while opener "And You're Wondering How A Top Floor Could Replace Heaven" bottoms out within a few minutes to reveal a dark, textured emotional center. While the band called it quits right after releasing the album, City of Caterpillar is returning in 2017 for a string of shows and Rochester is on the list.

City of Caterpillar will play with Green Dreams and Coming Down on Thursday, January 19, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 8:30 p.m. $12-$15. bugjar.com; thearchivistlabel.bandcamp.com.