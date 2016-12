Known as a producer and sideman, Rochester musician Aaron Rizzo is flexing his wings and working in solo artist to the list of credits as well. Rizzo's guitar playing chimes with moderate melancholy and maximum soul. I can't wait to hear an album's worth of what he is truly capable of.

Aaron Rizzo plays with Tart Vandelay on Friday, December 30, at Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. 7 p.m. $5-$10. ticketfly.com; aaronrizzomusic.bandcamp.com.