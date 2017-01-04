SINGER-SONGWRITER | Café Veritas: "Songwriters in the Round" 

There is no shortage of talented Rochester musicians with songs to share. What's rare is the opportunity to hear the stories behind those songs directly from the storytellers themselves. That's why Café Veritas's "Songwriters in the Round" concert this Saturday is so worthwhile. Local mainstays in the music scene — bluegrass and folk artist Maria Gillard, rock and retro-pop auteur Ben Morey, folk singer Susanna Rose, and Scott Regan of Watkins and the Rapiers — will take turns playing their tunes and spinning their tales. All four individuals are vital contributors to Rochester music community; Rose's inclusion in the lineup is apt, as she will likely play selections from her cozy, well-crafted 2015 album "Snowbound." Meanwhile, Morey is fresh off the premiere performance of his ambitious forthcoming solo record "Mt. Doom." And Perhaps Gillard and Regan will perform songs from their 2014 collaborative album "A Little Luck."

The four singer-songwriters will take the stage on Saturday, January 7, at Café Veritas, First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 South Winton Road. 7:30 p.m. $10-$18. 271-9070; cafeveritas.org