SLIDESHOW: Best of Rochester 2016 Party 

Over the last two months, CITY Newspaper's Best of Rochester readers' poll has asked for your opinion: What are the best people, places, and things in Rochester? We set the poll at 100 categories — down from almost 140 in previous years — and let you make the call. More than 12,000 people took this year's final readers' poll.
Over the last two months, CITY Newspaper's Best of Rochester readers' poll has asked for your opinion: What are the best people, places, and things in Rochester? We set the poll at 100 categories — down from almost 140 in previous years — and let you make the call. More than 12,000 people took this year's final readers' poll.
Over the last two months, CITY Newspaper's Best of Rochester readers' poll has asked for your opinion: What are the best people, places, and things in Rochester? We set the poll at 100 categories — down from almost 140 in previous years — and let you make the call. More than 12,000 people took this year's final readers' poll.