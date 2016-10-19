SOUL | Ellis Hall 

In what promises to an impassioned, fun performance filled with poignancy, the stunning singer Ellis Hall will join the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik in Kodak Hall for a set of classic tunes from some of the best singer-songwriters in 20th century popular music: David Bowie, Sam Cooke, George Harrison, Lerner and Loewe, Stevie Wonder, and Ray Charles (Hall's mentor, among them). A former front man for the soul and R&B band Tower of Power, Hall is a tremendously effusive and generous performer, with an infectious voice tailor-made for smooth melodies.

Ellis Hall and the RPO will perform on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, at Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. both nights. $23-$104. 454-2100; rpo.org.