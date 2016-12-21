SOUL/ROCK | Meg Gehman 

There is something comfortingly familiar about singer-songwriter Meg Gehman's voice — smooth yet sultry, clear yet spunky. Gehman is an amalgam of some of music's greatest and most enduring spirits, from Van Morrison to k.d. lang and Bonnie Raitt, with an accessible sound and plenty of tasty vocal hooks. Based in Rochester, Gehman also cites soul legends such as Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder as influences; on her latest album, "Leap," there are generous helpings of R&B and soul.

Meg Gehman and her band, The Influence, will perform Friday, December 23, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 8 p.m. $5. lovincup.com; meggehman.com.