Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

December 21, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

SOUL/ROCK | Meg Gehman 

By

There is something comfortingly familiar about singer-songwriter Meg Gehman's voice — smooth yet sultry, clear yet spunky. Gehman is an amalgam of some of music's greatest and most enduring spirits, from Van Morrison to k.d. lang and Bonnie Raitt, with an accessible sound and plenty of tasty vocal hooks. Based in Rochester, Gehman also cites soul legends such as Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder as influences; on her latest album, "Leap," there are generous helpings of R&B and soul.

Meg Gehman and her band, The Influence, will perform Friday, December 23, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 8 p.m. $5. lovincup.com; meggehman.com.

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Daniel J. Kushner

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.