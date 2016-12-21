SPECIAL EVENT | Christmas with Zamir 

If you are a regular viewer of Anthony Bourdain's show, "No Reservations," then Zamir Gotta will be a familiar face. Bourdain's Russian friend has made numerous appearances on the show and he typically takes Bourdain on some crazy adventure that culminates with a killer hangover. The folks at Honeoye Falls Distillery collaborated with Gotta to make Zamir Vodka, a Russian-style vodka that launched in the fall. Gotta will be returning to Honeoye Falls Distillery (168 West Main Street, Honeoye Falls) for a cocktail battle on Friday, December 23, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Staff at the distillery will have a cocktail showdown using Zamir Vodka starting at 7 p.m., and Gotta will judge the competition. Full cocktail and food menus will be available until 11 p.m. Gotta will be signing bottles from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. No ticket purchase necessary. 624-1700; honeoyefallsdistillery.com. To read more about Zamir Gotta, visit zamirgotta.com.