SPECIAL EVENT | Cider Week FLX 

Fresh from across the Finger Lakes region, Cider Week FLX will bring 17 cider makers together in more than 50 locations. Several Rochester venues — including Mullers Cider House, ButaPub, and Cure — will offer tastings, festivals, and cider workshops for fans of the old craft beverage. You don't need to be a cider aficionado to appreciate the vintage, complex tastes of past year's harvest; there will be plenty of experts to help guests explore the New York tradition. Cider Week FLX features more than just hard cider: there are apple festivals, pumpkin patches, and other family-friendly activities throughout the week.

The main events of Cider Week FLX will be held Saturday, October 1, through Sunday, October 9. Times vary for each event and will occur throughout the Finger Lakes region, including Geneva, Ithaca, and Geneseo. For the schedule and more information, visit ciderweekflx.com.