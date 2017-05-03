SPECIAL EVENT | Cinco de Rhino 

A sip of craft beer or cider tastes better when you know it's going toward saving rhinos from poaching in Africa. That's what Seneca Park Zoo's Cinco de Rhino is all about: the 21-and-over fundraising event, filled with wildlife and live music, supports the International Rhino Foundation, which works to protect five species of rhino from falling into extinction. Stoneyard Brewing Co., Four Mile Brewing, Ithaca Beer Co., Dogfish Head Brewing, and more will be out serving their brews, and Bobby Henrie and the Goners will perform. There will also be prizes, appetizers, and Zoo Keeper talks available to guests throughout the night.

Cinco de Rhino will take place on Friday, May 5, at the Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul Street. 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. $35, in advance; $40, at the door. 336-7200; senecaparkzoo.org.