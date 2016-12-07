SPECIAL EVENT | Cirque Dreams: "Holidaze" 

When you combine 30 artists, 20 acts, fantastic feats of athleticism, and just the right touch of Christmas music, costumes, and decorations, you get the Cirque Dreams show "Holidaze." The production has been critically acclaimed for its dangerous, energetic, and high-flying acts, which have been featured on shows like "America's Got Talent." This show was created and directed by Neil Goldberg.

Presented by the Rochester Broadway Theatre League, Cirque Dreams will perform "Holidaze" at the Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main Street. Tuesday, December 13, through Thursday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 16, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 17, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, December 18, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $32.50-$77.50. For more information and tickets, call 222-5000 or visit rbtl.org.