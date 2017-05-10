Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 10, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Teens will get their chance to sift through best-selling young adult genre selections and meet award-winning authors during the Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival. The festival includes author presentations and opportunities to shop the available titles, get books signed, and connect with other readers over a mutual love of literature.

This year's featured authors include Ellen Hopkins with the "Crank" trilogy; Zac Brewer, author of the series "The Chronicles of Vladimir Tod"; David Levithan, author of "Two Boys Kissing"; and many others.

The Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival will take place Saturday, May 20, at Nazareth College (4245 East Avenue), from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free; more information can be found at teenbookfest.org.

