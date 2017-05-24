SPECIAL EVENT | History on Tap 

There might be a few anachronisms — I'm not sure if Western New York settlers rode in on food trucks — but the Genesee Country Village and Museum's History on Tap event is still a unique way for adults to see the historic village. The 21-and-older happy hour will feature beer, wine, and cider samples, music by Rochester bluegrass band The Crooked North, dancing, and tours of the museum and village. Eat Greek and Cheesed and Confused will be selling food, and around 15 companies — including Amber Lantern Brewing, Blue Toad Hard Cider, Fairport Brewing, Inspire Moore Winery, and Rohrbach — will be sampling their drinks. Also, GCVM will be unveiling its own Flint and Steel Bourbon Barrel Cider.

History on Tap takes place Friday, May 26, at the Genesee Country Village and Museum (1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford). 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. $20 pre-sale; $25 at the door ($2 off for members). $10 designated driver tickets. 294-8218; gcv.org.