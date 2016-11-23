SPECIAL EVENT | Holiday Festival of Crafts 

The Folk Art Guild will host its annual Holiday Festival of Crafts for another weekend of live entertainment and one-of-a-kind, handmade products from Western New York. From artisanal pottery and hand-carved kitchen wares to clothing made for the cold, winter season, the festival will feature a wide array of vendors and demonstrations.

The Holiday Festival of Crafts takes place Friday, November 25, through Sunday, November 27, at The Harley School, 1981 Clover Street. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $2, or free with an invitation that can be downloaded at folkartguild.org, where you can also find more information on the event.