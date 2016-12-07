SPECIAL EVENT | "May Your Days be Merry and Bright" 

The Perinton Historical Society will host Michael Lasser — a lecturer, writer, and teacher (and a former CITY theater critic) — for a presentation on the Christmas classic "White Christmas," and how the song became a hit and led to the success of other holiday tunes like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Let it Snow." Lasser is a former host of the nationally syndicated radio show "Fascinatin' Rhythm," and is the co-author of "America's Songs: The Stories Behind the Songs of Broadway, Hollywood and Tin Pan Alley."

"May Your Days Be Merry and Bright" will take place at the Fairport Museum, 18 Perrin Street, Fairport, on Tuesday, December 13. The book signing begins at 6 p.m., and the presentation starts at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 223-3989, or visit perintonhistoricalsociety.org.